Sparrow Hospital: Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— If you’re over the age of 65, or over the age of 50 and have underlying health conditions, sparrow hospital says they’re open to vaccinate you.

According to a press release sent out by the hospital today, they’ve currently hundreds of appointments available this week for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you meet the criteria, more information can be found here.

At last count yesterday, Sparrow says they’ve distributed 61,308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what they’ve received.