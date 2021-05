LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Leap Frog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety, has awarded Sparrow Hospital with an “A” grade for patient safety.

The Safety Grade assigns an “A” through “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients.