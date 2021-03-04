Sparrow: More than 53,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed as of Wednesday

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – As of midnight Wednesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 53,177 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow has received.

Appointments for the vaccine are currently very limited due to scarce supplies Sparrow is receiving from the government. Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides those 65 and over, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 564 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,418 are fully vaccinated (both doses).