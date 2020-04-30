Sparrow refocuses donation efforts after collecting more than 270,000 items from community

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – After collecting more than 270,000 items from the community, Sparrow Hospital is transitioning from collection sites to donation by appointment, effective Friday, May 1.

Scheduled donations will be accepted by appointment at the Sparrow Foundation, Suite 204, Sparrow Medical Arts Building, 1322. E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, or by calling 517.253.6144.

“The response from our community has been truly amazing,” said Michelle Reynaert, Vice President of the Sparrow Foundation. “The outpouring of support for our caregivers continues to be incredibly heartwarming. But now, we must shift our focus on how to deal with this pandemic for the long term through financial support of the ever-increasing costs in the battle against COVID-19.”

Through Monday, April 27, 272,469 items have been collected, including 180,514 non-latex gloves, 54,130 regular masks, and 16,044 N95 masks. Sanitizing wipes continue to be a need for the foreseeable future.

Sparrow is grateful for the outpouring of support for our incredible Caregivers during our response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Collection sites at our Community Hospitals remain open:

Sparrow Carson: Donations are being accepted on the southeast side of the building by the loading dock (East Maple Street and South Fourth Street) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sparrow Clinton: The drop-off site is the receiving dock on the east side of the hospital. Enter from Swegles Street and drive through the parking area to the north end of the lot. Use the phone by the door to call Caregivers. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sparrow Eaton: Drop off items at the main entrance of AL!VE, 800 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sparrow Ionia: Sparrow Ionia’s drop-off site is the Orthopedic/Rehabilitation location, 537. W. Main St., Ionia. Donations accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Please visit www.SparrowFoundation.org/Response to learn more about how you can help and make a financial contribution to help defray the costs of the response effort and caring for our community.