Sparrow shows off new vaccination credential technology

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System unveiled a new technology today that is designed to help people avoid shuffling through their pockets to look for their vaccine card.

Sparrow says they have become one of the first health systems in the nation to have this “innovative system for patients to display their vaccination credentials at the touch of a button.”

To use the new vaccine credential technology, you download the MySparrow patient app or log in through your internet browser. Users will then be able to tap on the COVID-19 tab which will produce a QR code with your vaccine status, or the option to download a pdf version, along with email access.

“It’s innovative, and it’s fairly new, but we have done it consistent with how other health systems are approaching it,” said Chief Administrative of Sparrow Health, Tom Bres.

As this story develops and more mainstream electronic providers such as Apple and Android begin to allow these PDF downloads to be uploaded to their electronic wallets, 6 News will keep you updated.