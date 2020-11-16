Sparrow supports state’s new executive order to curb COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System released a statement today supporting the new executive order Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Sunday to slow down the surge of COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

The order limits indoor residential gatherings, restrict bars and restaurants to outdoor dining, carryout, and delivery, and mandates remote learning for colleges and high schools.

The order is critical in addressing the surge of cases, said James F. Dover, President and CEO of Sparrow Health System.

Sparrow said they are seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases and an incredible demand on their testing facilities.

“We urge all Michiganders to follow the new order and adapt these very necessary preventative measures,” Dover said. “Our frontline caregivers are facing incredible demands to respond to this pandemic and need everyone’s support to get it under control.

“You can start with a very simple step that we have been repeating throughout Sparrow: Wear a mask. Save a life. When you wear a mask, you are showing that you support our healthcare heroes.”

Dover recently addressed the recent surge in a video to the Sparrow community.

You can see it here: https://youtu.be/0b409tiwirE

In response to the extraordinary demand, effective today, Monday, Nov. 16, Sparrow will require patients wanting a COVID-19 test to get a test order in advance through a qualified medical provider or by completing the MySparrow app process.

For more information, go to Sparrow.org/SparrowForward.