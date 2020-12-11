Sparrow to provide iPads for each inpatient room so patients can communicate with loved ones during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –As the holidays approach, Sparrow is providing every inpatient room with an iPad so patients can communicate with their loved ones while visitor restrictions are in place during the pandemic.

This is possible through a grant from the Dart Foundation and support from donors like PNC Bank.

“We know how important the love and support of family and friends is to a patient’s recovery, but we are also mindful of the continued need for social distancing and to limit who is allowed in the hospital,” Sparrow Hospital said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar