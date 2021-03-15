Sparrow vaccine update: 60,400+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed as of Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Sunday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 60,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what it had received.
Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine.
On Saturday and Sunday, 2,079 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,459 are fully vaccinated (both doses).