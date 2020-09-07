St. Johns superintendent says decision to delay classes is based on ‘hard data’

In a last minute move St. John’s Public Schools pushed back the first day of class.

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, the reason behind delaying classes for the second time is due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.

Parents Dianne Wassa and Andrew Delauier say it’s been a tough back to school season this year for their first-grader Carson.

“He’s our only child we don’t want anything to happen to hi,” Wassa said.

That’s why they made the decision to enroll Carson in online learning this semester.

Superintendent Mark Palmer says he made the hard choice to push back classes because safety is the district’s priority too.

“I want to make sure that everyone feels as safe as possible,” Palmer said.

And he says the decision making process includes speaking with health officials and is based on their recommendations.

“It wasn’t just my idea that I came up with like it’s time to close. I wanted to have hard data,” Palmer said.

Anytime the 7 day average test rates are above a 5 percent threshold in Clinton County, the district will move instruction online, until the average is less than 5 percent.

Despite the challenges, Wassa says she realy believes the district is doing everything it can to help families. “I do give them major props for everything they’ve done. I think they took all families into consideration for the choices they made,” she said.

The district says classes are expected to resume Monday, September 14th. But, they’ll be keeping a close eye on the number of coronavirus cases.