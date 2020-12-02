State health officials report 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases with 81 additional deaths.

The death toll is one of the highest in the country with 9,405 deaths and a 0.9 death toll per 100,000 residents.

There are now 373,197 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan with a test positivity rate of 13% this week (which is down 1 percentage point from last week).

National Update: These states have the highest COVID-19 death rates this week, including Michigan

Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues, and funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

As with the first wave, the rate of infections surged well before the death toll. As we turn the calendar to December, four states seeing at least one in 100,000 residents die over the prior seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are the death rates per 100,000 residents over the last week, according to the CDC.

South Dakota 2.1 North Dakota 1.3 New Mexico 1.2 Illinois 1 Iowa 0.9 Michigan 0.9 Montana 0.9 Rhode Island 0.9 Guam 0.8 Indiana 0.8 Minnesota 0.8 Wisconsin 0.8

Vaccine on the horizon

The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

U.S. DOT said U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points.

It added it has established “appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling.”Moderna becomes second company to ask for emergency vaccine approval

The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

Healthcare workers and others recommended for the first inoculations could start getting shots within 24 hours after the vaccine receives regulatory authorization, the chief adviser for the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program said Tuesday.