State of Emergency declared in City of Lansing

State officials are taking steps for adult-use marijuana retailers to deal with coronavirus concerns.

In response to the Declaration of State of Emergency issued by Governor Whitmer, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency is allowing home deliveries and curbside pickup with licensed retailers.

The MRA must approve the delivery procedure used by the designated licensed facility or adult-use establishment, but encourages the use of home delivery when applicable.

"The MRA will make every effort to review, process and approve requests from licensees within 24-48 hours," the MRA said in an advisory bulletin.

The MRA will also temporarily allow home delivery for patients and customers whose residential address is not the same as their state-issued identification card.

The MRA will also allow curbside pickup where customers can remain in their parked vehicle in the parking lot of a licensed provisioning center or adult-use retailer.

Customers may order and pay for products on the internet or once parked at the facility.

An employee is permitted to complete the sales after validating customer information as well as recording necessary information into the statewide monitoring system.

The temporary accommodations are effective today.