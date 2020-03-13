State officials confirm 16 cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials announced another four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 today.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announcement brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 16.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing, according to a State Emergency Operations Center news release.
The new cases were added to the official count on the state website.
Earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.
The MDHHS put out an FAQ on COVID-19.
