UPDATE: State officials confirm 25 cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (9:39 p.m.): Officials announced today that nine adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019.
The state total of COVID-19 cases is now 25, according to The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
The cases include:
- An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.
- An adult female from Charlevoix County with a history of international travel.
- An adult female from Detroit with a history of international travel.
- An adult male from Macomb County with a history of international travel.
- Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with a history of international travel two with unknown travel history.
- Two adult females from Wayne County, one with a history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
ORIGINAL STORY: Officials are reporting 25 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
The new cases were added to the official count on the state website.
Earlier today, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. and earlier this week Michigan became the 38th state to report the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out an FAQ on COVID-19.