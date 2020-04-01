State park closures likely if social distancing is not followed, Michigan Department of Natural Resources says

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning that if people do not follow social distancing guidelines, the department will close state parks.

According to a statement on the DNR website:

State parks and recreation areas currently remain open to provide residents with local opportunities to get outdoors; however, extensive travel should be minimal – and reserved only for essential needs – and effective social distancing is required so that unsafe conditions do not develop and state-managed lands can remain open. To help uphold the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, individuals must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and other people. Anyone not following the social distancing requirement may face misdemeanor violation/arrest penalties, including up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $500. If it becomes evident that people are not practicing effective social distancing while visiting.

The current closures and reductions in services are in effect now through at least April 13.