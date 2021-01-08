State’s chief medical executive receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive and Henry Ford Emergency Medicine Physician Joneigh Khaldun, M.D., was at Henry Ford Hospital Thursday evening getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Khaldun received her first dose along with other Henry Ford frontline workers during a live event on December 17 to raise awareness of the vaccination effort.

So far, more than 18,000 of our team members have either received or are scheduled to receive the vaccine – a little more than 60 percent of our workforce, and many of our frontline healthcare workers, like Dr. Khaldun, are beginning to receive their second shot.

Henry Ford continues to deliver either first or second vaccination shots to our team members at the rate of between 1,000 and 1,150 vaccinations per day.

Approximately 6,850 team members, or about 19%, have not responded to the invitation to be vaccinated, and about 7,100 of our team members have declined vaccination, which represents about 21% of our total workforce.

Our team members are not required to give a reason for declining the vaccine. Additionally, even if they decline for now, they are eligible to change their mind and sign up to be vaccinated.

“I am just feeling so excited and thrilled to be getting my second shot today,” said Dr. Khaldun. “Once you get that second shot, it is 95% effective. I understand that some people may have questions about the vaccine, and that’s OK. But I want to say that this vaccine is safe, its effective, and it’s the way we are going to save lives, and its important that healthcare workers get this vaccine.”

Yesterday, Dr. Khaldun and the State of Michigan announced new guidelines for people who should get vaccinated, including those over 65 and certain classes of essential workers. “Its incredibly important that people understand that these vaccines are not going to be available at your pharmacy. Your provider will contact you to schedule an appointment,” she said.

In conjunction with the new vaccination guidelines and with the safety of our patients, our community, and our team members foremost in our minds, Henry Ford Health System is finalizing plans to expand our vaccination program to include patients age 65 and older as well as others who meet the state’s expanded guidelines. We expect to begin providing vaccinations as early as Monday at one Detroit site, with plans to open additional sites by the end of next week.

We will soon be reaching out proactively to our eligible patients to provide resources to help them make an informed decision, as well as encourage them to sign up for a MyChart account if they don’t already have one, for convenient online scheduling when appointments become available. Additionally, we are also working with multiple community partners to provide vaccinations for the expanded group of essential workers, independent physicians and healthcare providers, as well as clinical students who are participating in educational programs at Henry Ford Health System. More details will be released as they are finalized.