Lansing, MICH (WLNS) – Stores around Michigan announce temporary changes due to the spread of COVID-19.

Starting today Kroger will be cutting their shifts down by three hours. Stores will now open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Walmart will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. to perform cleaning procedures.

Meijer is suspending services at meat and deli counters until further notice.

6 News will continue to update you as more details become available.