‘Students leave by the hour,’: Mid-Michigan schools ravaged by COVID

MORRICE, Mich. (WLNS) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, mid-Michigan schools are feeling the repercussions.

Morrice Area Schools say they have seen a big increase in student absences, including calls with 13 different families about positive student COVID-19 cases.

Morrice Elementary and Morrice Junior/Senior High School had 102 students absent Wednesday, which is more than double the district’s daily average.

“We are continuing to have students leave by the hour,” Morrice Superintendent Rob Pouch said.

Michigan school districts need to have 75% of students in attendance in order to get full funding for the day. Right now, 21% of students are out of school in Morrice.

Facing the possibility of losing funding for those days, Morrice has made the decision to move to virtual learning for the rest of the week. That also means all athletics and any other school sponsored clubs, activities, practices, etc. have been canceled/postponed until Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Meanwhile over in Hartland, they’ve had 145 cases in their school district this week, including 58 at Hartland High School. In Livingston County, the average percentage of positive results for all people tested is 30.9%.

Schools in Jackson County are facing more of the same. Western High School has reported 20 new cases, and six other schools in the county had at least five new cases.

In Howell, five schools had 20 or more new cases.

This all comes as the State of Michigan has reported 86,009 new COVID cases since Saturday for an average of 17,201 new cases per day.