Supermarket forced to throw out $35,000 of fresh food after woman purposefully coughs on it

According to CBS News, a “very twisted prank” forced a supermarket in Pennsylvania to throw away practically their entire inventory of fresh produce.
The supermarket is now working with their local health inspector to ensure that they have identified and properly disinfected each of the areas that the woman potentially contaminated. They say, as a result, they have had to throw out more than $35,000 worth of food — a devastating thought at a time when many Americans are lining up to shop for necessities.