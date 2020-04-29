Surge of human remains has state activating Michigan Mortuary Response Team for first time

On Tuesday when a reporter asked in an East Room event whether the U.S. would surpass 5 million coronavirus tests per day, the president said that's coming "very soon." But on Wednesday, the president claimed he never said that, blaming a "media trap."

The backtracking came as the demand for increased testing continues, and states begin to plot their economic reopening. The president also said the administration's 30-day "slow the spread" guidelines, which expire Thursday, will be faded out, although Vice President Mike Pence said they would largely be incorporated into guidelines to reopen states.