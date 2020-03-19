The world’s fastest supercomputer identifies 77 chemicals that could stop coronavirus from spreading

While we're hearing new reports of covid-19 every day, they are still a lot of questions surrounding the deadly virus.

Many people are still confused about what the exact symptoms are and when and how you should get tested.

There are thousands of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

A lot of people are concerned and worried they may have it.

6 News talked to an expert to get a better understanding of exactly what are the symptoms are.

Most doctors say, the symptoms can resemble the flu, like shortness of breath, a fever, and a dry cough.

Many people are asking if they should be getting tested.

But there are only so many to go around, and those should be given to the most serious case first.

So, you're probably asking..how severe do your symptoms have to be, to get tested for covid-19.

"You have to be short of breath, have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or a cough. The cough is a challenging part with allergies they usually allergy cough. Before we run a Covid test we look at excluding influenza and other respiratory viruses" Said Dr. Linda Peterson, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Hospital.

Health officials say, if you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go into a hospital.

Call your doctor first.