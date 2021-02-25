Theis calls on Senate to consider rejecting Hertel’s DHHS appointment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Sen. Lana Theis on Thursday urged senators to consider the rejection of Elizabeth Hertel as director of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“I have known and worked with Elizabeth Hertel for years,” said Theis, R-Brighton in a press release. “But I question whether she is the right person to serve as the director of Michigan’s largest and arguably most important agency at this critical time in our state’s history. Unless she fully commits to reopening the state immediately, to restore a fully in-person learning experience for K-12 students, and to not shutting down school sports, the Senate should reject her appointment.

She pointed out Hertel’s direction to put positive COVID-19 people in nursing homes.

Senator Theis also said Hertel’s actions of extending the restrictions on in-person dining was unfair to restaurant owners.