Tom Hanks tests positive for Coronavirus

AUSTRALIA (WLNS) – Actor Tom Hanks and his actress-singer Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.
The tweet says Rita and him were in Australia when the had chills and a slight fever. To be safe they were tested for Coronavirus and the tests came back positive.
The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
Hanks also posted his message on social media with an image of a surgical glove in a garbage can. He signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”
Hanks was set to film a movie in Australia’s Gold Coast, but production was halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
