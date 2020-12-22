Top 4 sites of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Roughly 68% of new COVID-19 outbreaks between Dec. 10 and 17th occurred in these four settings: long-term care facilities, manufacturing and construction, retail employee-associated settings and K-12 schools.

In the past week, new COVID-19 outbreaks are up by 24% from the week prior.

Most of those new COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring in long-term care facilities and nursing homes, which account for about one-third of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

The second most common site for new COVID-19 outbreaks last week was manufacturing and construction.

In the past week, new outbreaks in long-term care facilities and manufacturing rose by 41.5% and 85.7% respectively.

On Dec. 8, manufacturing and construction sites for the first time overtook K-12 school settings for the second-highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

Meanwhile, since the Governor’s extension of the order that keeps K-8 schools closed, school outbreaks have dropped by more than half since one month ago.

For the second week in a row, K-12 school settings have hit another low for new weekly coronavirus outbreaks.

Where the outbreaks are occurring:

Region 2N recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks with 22 new outbreaks in nursing homes/long-term care facilities. Region 2 includes: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Region 2N also recorded the highest number of new retail-employee associated outbreaks and K-12 school settings with 10 new outbreaks in each of the settings.

Region 6 documented the second highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks with 20 new outbreaks in manufacturing and construction. This region accounts for 51% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing/construction settings in Michigan.

Region 6 includes: Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 8 documented the fewest number of new coronavirus outbreaks with just one new outbreak in long-term care facilities. Region 8 includes: Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft, Delta, Alger, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Baraga, Iron, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.