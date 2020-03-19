Two more die from COVID-19 in Michigan

According to reports from Detroit, two more people have died from COVID-19, bring the total number of deaths in Michigan to three as of Thursday morning.

Henry Ford Health System president Bob Riney, in a statement, said an 81-year-old patient died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

A woman in her 50s died in McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac on Wednesday.

The first person to die of COVID-19 was a man in his 50s who passed away Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.

