LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two more members of the Michigan legislature have contracted the coronavirus.

The two leaders include GOP Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant and Republican Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township.

There are also concerns in the House GOP caucus that at a large post-election party last Saturday at the home of Rep. Gary Eisen that more lawmakers may have come in contact with the virus but no cases have been linked to that yet.