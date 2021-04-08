UM Hospital starting to cancel surgeries again due to COVID-19 surge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)— The University of Michigan Chairman of the Department of Surgery Justin Dimick said they are starting to cancel surgeries amid rapid coronavirus numbers. He said the entire state is at risk for the rapid COVID-19 case surge.

Dimick states, “Bars and restaurants are open. People are out and about. No new restrictions.”

The tweet also asked for extra help from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, and The White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 response.