Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan softball team’s first home game is getting postponed due to the pandemic.

MSU and U-M were slated to play Friday in Ann Arbor and two more games before Sunday’s series finale in East Lansing.

Michigan ranks no.23 (13-3) and has a seven game streak.

The Spartans rank 10th (6-10) and won their past three games.