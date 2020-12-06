Vaccine Distribution: Pfizer and Moderna are predicted to provide about 40M doses

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK (CBS) — Pfizer and Moderna are predicted to provide about 40M doses by the end of the year, enough for up to 20M people.

This week, an advisory committee to the CDC recommended that the first doses will be given to the approximately 21M U.S. Health Care Personnel and 3M residents of long term care facilities.

In some states, there may not be enough supply.

For example, 51,000 doses are required to vaccinate healthcare workers in Minnesota, but only 19,000 doses are expected to be available before the end of the year.