VIDEO: COVID-19 outbreaks tripled in K-12 school settings in past week

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools tripled in the past week, according to the most recent state health data.

The number of new outbreaks in school settings jumped from 8 to 26.

The week before, the jump was made from an all-time low of 2 COVID-19 outbreaks to 8 in school settings.

On Jan. 8, Gov. Whitmer set a goal for all preschools and K-12 schools in Michigan to offer at least some in-person learning by March 1 at the latest as the coronavirus vaccine becomes available to teachers.

“Some families will choose to send their kids to school when that’s an option. Others will choose for their children to continue learning remotely, and some educators meet the CDC definition of high risk, and we will continue to support these groups that wish to keep teaching and learning at a distance,” Whitmer said.

The orange line on the graph below shows new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings.

Where are the outbreaks occurring?

Region 6 recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools, accounting for 23% of new outbreaks in schools. Region 6 includes Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 3 and Region 7 both recorded 5 new outbreaks, together, accounting for 38% of new outbreaks in K-12 schools.

Region 3 includes Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.

Region 7 includes: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Ilse, Cheboygan, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.

Which schools recorded the most COVID-19 cases?

According to state data, Ubly Community Schools and Harbor Beach Community Schools in Huron County logged 6 new COVID-19 cases each, accounting for 12 new COVID-19 cases in Huron County.

On page 2 of the table below (you can click the right arrow to view it), Washtenaw County logged 8 new COVID-19 cases among staff and students in St. Paul Luthern School, which is a pre-school.

Four schools logged 5 new COVID-19 cases each, totaling 20 new COVID-19 cases: Standish Sterling Jr/Sr. High in Arenac County, Dryden High School in Lapeer County, Mecosta- Osceola ISD in Mecosta-Osceola County and Centreville pre-school in St. Joseph County.