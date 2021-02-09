VIDEO: New COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings reach highest point since December

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of new coronavirus outbreaks in healthcare settings is at its highest point since December 14, according to the state health department’s most recent outbreak reporting data.

State health officials define health care settings as those that include inpatient and outpatient services, dental practices, dialysis and etcetera.

State health officials recorded 14 new coronavirus outbreaks in healthcare settings in the last week. The last time the number of new outbreaks was this high was Dec. 14 with 15 new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of last week’s 14 new outbreaks in healthcare settings, 57% were found in region 2N, which includes Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Three of the 14 new outbreaks were found in region 6, which extends to: Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 2S, 3 and 7 all recorded 1 new COVID-19 outbreak in a healthcare setting.

Other trends to watch

New outbreaks in K-12 Schools

New COVID-19 outbreaks in school settings are still high one month after Gov. Whitmer encouraged all schools to re-open by or before March 1.

This week, the state health department logged 29 new outbreaks in K-12 settings, which is down by 2 from the previous week.

Long-term care facilities

New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities are decreasing and are just above its lowest point, with 31 new COVID-19 outbreaks documented last week.

The fewest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in a single week at nursing homes was 28 new outbreaks on January 4.

Manufacturing & Construction

New COVID-19 outbreaks rose in this setting and are up by 8 new outbreaks from the previous week.

The state health department recorded 21 new COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing and construction settings last week — that’s about half of the highest number of outbreaks reported in this setting, which was on Nov. 23 with 43 new outbreaks.