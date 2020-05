Photo Courtesy: Loretta S. Stanaway, President Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries

Some traditions this Memorial Day won’t be the same. The coronavirus has forced cemeteries and organizations to cancel large gatherings that honor our fallen soldiers.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the annual tradition to place flags on graves at Lansing cemeteries almost didn’t happen.

However, a group of volunteers stepped up to place over 4,000 flags at Evergreen Cemetery, Mt. Hope Cemetery and North Cemetery.

