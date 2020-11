Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Nov. 4, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update today at 3:15 p.m. regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The press conference will also be available on our website.