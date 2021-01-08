WATCH: Governor Whitmer encourages all schools to offer in-person learning on March 1 or earlier

This press conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. EST Jan. 8, 2020.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today she is asking all Michigan School Districts to offer an in-person learning option beginning March 1 or earlier if possible.

Guidance emphasizes use of scientifically proven methods of reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread, include wearing masks, ventilation improvements, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

Vaccination of teachers and other school staff will begin by Jan. 11 due to educators’ roles as essential frontline workers.

“MDHHS will continue to do what it takes to save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Director Robert Gordon. “At the same time, in-person instruction is critical for the current and the future well-being of children, especially young learners and students who are disadvantaged. We encourage schools to reopen as soon as they can do so with proven protections for staff and students.”

Highlights of the press conference:

Governor Whitmer called on President Trump and his administration to distribute all the vaccines that are currently being held in freezers, including the vaccines located in Portage, Michigan

Governor Whitmer addressed the insurrection at the Capitol Wednesday and said it is similar to the events that happened at the Michigan Capitol.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said she is concerned that the state is seeing the consequences of people gathering over the holidays with a reversal of the progress the state had been making prior to the December holidays.

Dr. Khaldun and Gov. Whitmer addressed the need for more vaccines from the federal government.

Dr. Khaldun outlined the plan to vaccinate people over the age of 65 years old and front line workers, including teachers.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding COVID-19 Friday at 1:30 p.m. when she is scheduled to encourage all K-12 schools in the state to resume in-person learning beginning March 1.

That’s according to two people within the education sector who outlined the governor’s announcement today and spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press.

The live press conference comes a day after Michigan surpassed the 13,000th death due to COVID-19 in the state and the 512,000th case.

As stated in an earlier data debriefing, Michigan’s test positivity is 237 residents per million, with 198 per million in the Traverse City Area to 342 per million in the Jackson Area.

The cases have been plateauing with a decline over the past 46 days, as of Tuesday.

The case rate though, is two times that of October.

And 12.6% of in-patient hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients. That’s good news considering that the percentage used Dec. 4 was 19.6%.