WATCH: New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities at lowest point since November

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and nursing homes are at their lowest point since November of last year with 26 new outbreaks documented.

Watch out for region 2N

Almost one-third of those new outbreaks in nursing homes were found in region 2n, which include Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

It also happens to be the area where almost 50% of all new outbreaks in manufacturing and construction and office settings were documented in the past week.

Lastly, Region 2n is where more than half of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings were documented in the past week.

COVID-19 cases across the U.S. have been declining, A trend also happening here in Michigan.

With the decrease in the number of cases, Michigan this past week saw a drop in the number of new COVID-19 outbreaks not only in nursing homes but also in K-12 School settings.

On February 8, the state reported 29 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings. Today, the state reported 17 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings, a decrease of 12 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 trends to watch

K-12 outbreaks saw the most significant drop in new outbreaks from the week prior.

Looking at other settings that saw decreases in COVID-19 outbreaks, healthcare settings also saw a significant drop.

As context, last week, state health officials reported that healthcare settings saw their highest number of new outbreaks since November.

Today, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services reported new outbreaks in healthcare settings are down by 6 new outbreaks from the week before.

Settings that saw minimal increases in new COVID-19 outbreaks included:

Office settings: 3 outbreaks (Feb 8) to 4 new outbreaks (Feb 15)

Religious services: 2 outbreaks (Feb 8) to 5 new outbreaks (Feb 15)

Social gatherings 5 outbreaks (Feb 8) to 4 new outbreaks (Feb 15)

For more information surrounding the coronavirus, visit WLNS’ COVID-19 resource page.