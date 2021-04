GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today along with her daughter.

The two are getting their shot at Spectrum Health System in downtown Grand Rapids around 1:15 p.m.

Whitmer received the first dose three-weeks back at Ford Field. The governor received the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun administered the first dose of the vaccine to Whitmer and did so again today.