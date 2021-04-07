Web Extra: CDC Director on reports of clusters of cases associated with daycares and youth sports

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS/CBS) – Center For Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky reported that clusters of COVID-19 cases have been associated with daycare centers and youth sports.

“Across the country, we are hearing reports of clusters of cases associated with daycare centers and youth sports,” said Walensky. “Data suggests this is all happening as we are seeing increasing prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, with 52 jurisdictions now reporting cases of variants of concern.”

She also stated that the B.1.1.7 variant is the most “common lineage” circulating in the U.