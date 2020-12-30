West Virginians 80 or older can receive COVID-19 vaccines starting today

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says vaccines for those 80 years or older in the general public will begin today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

He says several vaccination events at national guard armories and other locations are being planned for those in that age range. He says until the state receives more doses of the vaccine, the events will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Today, we will save lives by doing this,” Justice said.

Justice says vaccines are going out today to 82 different locations to be administered to West Virginians who are aged 80 or above.

The state will announce the times and locations once they have been finalized.