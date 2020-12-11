Where Michigan stands in COVID-19 testing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan ranks no.6 in the U.S. for average daily tests behind California, New York, Oregon, Illinois and Texas according to the most recent MI COVID data response and model update.

In relation to its population and being the 10th largest U.S. state, Michigan ranks no. 11 for weekly percentage of population tested.

The Great Lakes State is currently testing 3.96% of the population.

Of those 3.96% tested, approximately 14.4% of the tests come back positive.

Michiganders’COVID-19 testing positive at 2x the rate compared to end of Oct.

Michigan ranks 16th lowest among U.S. states for % of positive COVID-19 cases among those tested

Looking at the state, three regions have tests coming back at 20% or more positive.

The general mid-Michigan area test positivity rate is between 12 and 14%.

More information on coronavirus testing is available online on the state health department coronavirus web page here.