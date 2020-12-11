Where Michigan stands in COVID-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan ranks no.6 in the U.S. for average daily tests behind California, New York, Oregon, Illinois and Texas according to the most recent MI COVID data response and model update.
In relation to its population and being the 10th largest U.S. state, Michigan ranks no. 11 for weekly percentage of population tested.
The Great Lakes State is currently testing 3.96% of the population.
Of those 3.96% tested, approximately 14.4% of the tests come back positive.
Michiganders’COVID-19 testing positive at 2x the rate compared to end of Oct.
Michigan ranks 16th lowest among U.S. states for % of positive COVID-19 cases among those tested
Looking at the state, three regions have tests coming back at 20% or more positive.
The general mid-Michigan area test positivity rate is between 12 and 14%.
More information on coronavirus testing is available online on the state health department coronavirus web page here.