White House Expands Medicare Telehealth Plan

Coronavirus
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) On Tuesday afternoon, the COVID-19 task force announced the White House will expand medicare benefits to include telehealth plans.

Now, medicare beneficiaries across the country will be able to receive services through telecommunication technologies.

HIPPA requirements are temporarily loosened to allow doctors to use their own phones to provide telehealth services.

6 News Reporter Kiara Hay will be speaking with the Executive Director of the Michigan Health Information Network, to discuss why telehealth services are important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

