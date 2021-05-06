Whitmer declares May 6-12 as Nurses Week

FILE- This March 2, 2021 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, doubled Michigan’s daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots. She cited continuous week-over-week increases in vaccine allotments the state is receiving and an expanded number of providers who can administer doses. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclomation today making the week of May 6-12 Nurses Week. The Decision was of course made after nurses have been on the front lines battling COVID-19 for over a year.

“Nurses play a crucial role in our healthcare system, and they have selflessly served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year,” said Governor Whitmer. “In times of crisis or calm, nurses consistently provide high-quality, personalized care and support other health care workers, routinely going above and beyond for their patients. The best way we can say thank you to our nurses is by masking up, washing our hands, social distancing, and getting our vaccines as soon as possible.”

“Nurses in general and AFSCME nurses in particular have been and continue to be Michigan’s Warriors and Superheroes at the frontlines during this pandemic. Their professional NEVER QUIT attitudes in the face of this tremendous challenge have saved us in this crisis,” said AFSCME Council 25 President Lawrence A. Roehrig. “They continue to risk their own lives, in spite of so many who have already lost their own. These superheroes battle COVID in spite of the risks to themselves and their families. They constantly and tirelessly work countless hours to care for the most vulnerable loved ones we all share. A simple ‘Thank You’ does not do any of these healthcare professionals justice. We MUST honor their sacrifices by being vaccinated as soon as possible. Together, we can make their sacrifice worthwhile. Getting ‘stuck’ by a nurse is not a bad thing in a pandemic. It will save countless lives.”

There are 22,860 Licensed Practical Nurses and 164,493 Registered Nurses in the state of Michigan.