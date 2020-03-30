Whitmer extends benefits to unemployed workers, updates COVID-19 in state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on March 23, 2020, to announce a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy governor’s office)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today announced new programs for workers affected by COVID-19.

The governor, under the federal CARES Act, signed an agreement between Michigan and the U.S. Dept. of Labor to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs that grant benefits to workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits.

Workers include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig, and low-wage workers who can no longer work because of the pandemic.

The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends benefit payments from 26 to 39 weeks.

The governor also signed an executive order which relaxes scope of practice laws to give hospitals and other health-care facilities the flexibility they need to successfully deploy qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to combat COVID-19.

The order also reinforces an existing law that protects hospitals and health-care workers from liability for taking necessary steps to protect Michiganders during an emergency.