Whitmer signs executive order for tougher restrictions on price gouging

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has, by executive order, temporarily put in place tougher restrictions on the excessive pricing of goods, materials, emergency supplies, and consumer food items.

Executive Order 2020-8 states that if a business or individual has acquired any product from a retailer, the business or individual must not resell that product in Michigan at a price that is grossly in excess of the purchase price of the product.

Additionally, a business or individual must not offer for sale or sell any product in Michigan at a price that is more than 20 percent higher than what the business or individual offered or charged for that product as of March 9, 2020, unless the business or individual demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product to market.

These enhanced restrictions go into effect on March 16, 2020 at 9:00am, and will remain in place until April 13, 2020 at 11:59pm.

“In these challenging times, we need to come together as Michiganders. This order will help protect consumers from price gouging,” explained the governor in a statement. “Additionally, I’m working jointly with the Attorney General to enforce these orders, to protect consumers, and to hold bad actors accountable. We will get through this together.”

>>>Read the Executive Order

In an afternoon news conference, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and officials from business and health agencies addressed the price gouging concerns. They also are urging that restaurants and bars enact a 50% capacity rule, limiting the number of people who can gather in one place during the COVID-19 crisis. Hospitality officials explained cutting back crowd size now could play an important part in avoiding total shutdowns later.