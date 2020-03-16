Whitmer signs executive order temporarily closing many public spaces, including movie theaters

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order that temporarily closes theaters, bars, and casinos, and limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

According to the statement from the Governor’s office: “Effective Monday, March 16 at 3:00pm, the following places of public accommodation will be closed; restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos. ”

Businesses can still offer food and beverages using delivery services, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.

The order goes on to say “These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.”

“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. By practicing social distancing and taking aggressive action now, the state is working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus so we reduce the risk that our health care system becomes overwhelmed. This is about saving lives.”

Order restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 pm.