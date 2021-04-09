Whitmer urges spring breakers to get tested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services want Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 after returning from spring break.

This is as the state of Michigan continues to see a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday the state had 7,819 cases and 73 deaths.

The state is offering 37 pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.

“Brighter days are ahead with vaccinations being available to all Michiganders as of April 5, however, there are still critical efforts we must take to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 remains a threat to our families and communities, and we encourage Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 and are making it easier through these additional testing pop-up sites throughout the state. As always, every Michigander has a personal responsibility to dotheir part by wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancingto help us slow the spread of this virus.”

“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

It’s recommended that those who travel get tested three to five days after their trip and stay home and self-quarantine during this time period. If you dont get tested, it’s then reccomended that you stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

For more information on additional test sites, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirustest.

View a full list of pop-up testing sites below:

April 10

Dundee Community Schools, Dundee High School, 130 Viking Dr., Dundee, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansing Schools, Gardner International Academy, 333 Dahlia Dr., Lansing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Houghton Schools, Houghton High School, 1063 Gundlach Ave., Houghton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 11

Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, Noon to 6 p.m.

Newaygo Co RESA, 4747 W. 48th St., Fremont, Noon to 6 p.m.

Ingham ISD, Wilson Talent Center, 611 Hagadorn Road, Mason, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 13

Lansing Schools, Eastern High School, 626 Marshall St., Lansing, Noon to 6 p.m.

April 14

Ingham ISD, Thorburn Education Center, 2630 Howell Rd., Mason, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 15

Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, 2-7 p.m.

For the latest information on Michigan`s response to COVID-19, please visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. You may also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, or email mailto:COVID-19@michigan.gov.