While people stay at home in Llandudno, Wales, wild goats have decided to take a stroll along the town’s empty streets, backyards and gardens.

The local say the goats live on the hill overlooking the town and very rarely venture onto the street.

They were a gift from the Shah of Persia to Queen Victoria in the 19th century.

She had them put on the Great Orme in LLandudno and since then they’ve bred and lived on the hill.