WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Varicose veins can cause health problems from itching to ulcers if left untreated.
Varicose veins are swollen, twisted veins that cause blood pooling, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Veins have one-way valves that let blood flow forward. The valves then close to keep blood from leaking backward. When a valve doesn’t function properly, blood can flow back down the vein. This can cause the blood to pool in the vein and keep it from going back to the heart.
“By the age of 50, nearly 40% of woman and 20% of men will have some significant leg vein problem,” says Dr. Cheryl McDonald, a physician at NIH.
Treatment can range from lifestyle changes to medical procedures depending on the severity of the issue.
“If not treated, larger varicose veins can become problematic,” explains McDonald. They can cause symptoms like itching, achiness, heaviness, and swelling in the legs. If left untreated, the pressure inside the vein can further weaken the valve’s functioning. That can lead to chronic changes in the skin and tissues, including open sores or ulcers and hard, thickened skin.
Varicose veins are a treatable medical condition, talk with your health care provider about your options.
Lifestyle changes to treat Varicose veins
