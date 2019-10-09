Officials encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated

NEW YORK, NY (WLNS) - Officials in New York City are expanding a program to allow pharmacists to "prescribe" fruits and vegetables to patients who have high blood pressure.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene expanded Health Bucks coupons for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use when purchasing produce at nearby farmers markets.

One in four adults in the city have high blood pressure and one in five have SNAP. Many residents with high blood pressure could not afford healthy produce and Health Bucks are $2 coupons that can be used at the farmer’s market.

Pharmacists can issue $30 a month in Health Bucks to SNAP recipients who come into their pharmacy to fill a doctor’s prescription for high blood pressure medication.

Health Bucks can be used at 142 farmers markets across the five boroughs to buy fruits and vegetables, according to a post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sixty percent of New York City’s farmers markets are in high-poverty neighborhoods, helping New Yorkers to have access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables regardless of income.

Over 1,000 low-income residents enrolled and more than $85,000 Health Bucks have been distributed so far to program participants.

The Pharmacy to Farm Prescription program started in 2017 at 3 pharmacies and increased to 10 pharmacies in 2018, currently it is at 16 drugstores.

Pharmacy staff have reported that patients have told them they are eating more fruits and vegetables