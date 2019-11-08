Officials say tobacco use in top-grossing movies has increased

Researchers estimate that by 2025 the global economic benefit in terms of GDP could be up to $338 billion higher with increased activity, compared to current physical activity levels.

By 2050 that benefit could increase to $760 billion, according to an analysis done by the RAND Corporation.

Currently, around 30% of the global population is considered to by physically inactive and that level of inactivity is linked to more than 5 million deaths every year.

The highest economic gain would occur by reducing physical inactivity by about 70%.

Among four of the major recommendations from researchers involved in the study is to encourage community and workplace environments that encourage physical activity.