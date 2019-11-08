From 2010 to 2018, tobacco incidents in top-grossing movies increased 57%, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This includes a 120% increase in movies rated PG-13. The Surgeon General says there is relationship between smoking in movies and young people starting to smoke.
Breathe California counts tobacco incidents which is the use or implied use of a tobacco product like cigarettes, cigars or electronic cigarettes in U.S. top-grossing movies. Top-grossing movies rank among the top 10 in theater ticket sales for at least one week and account for 98% of U.S. movie ticket sales.
In 2018, 64 of the 139 top-grossing movies, or 46% included tobacco incidents.
One of the CDC recommendations is giving movies with tobacco incidents an R rating to eliminate tobacco product imagery from youth-rated films.
Officials say tobacco use in top-grossing movies has increased
