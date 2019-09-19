Researchers find an ALS gene may be a hitchhiker’s guide to the neuron

PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) - The number one cause of death for children under the age of one are sleep-related deaths.

Oakland County Health Division reminds residents to follow safe sleep practices for infants during naps and bedtime.

Tips include always placing a baby on their back to sleep and keep room temperature comfortable so the baby does not overheat as well as removing all loose bedding, stuffed animals, pillows, and bumper pads from the crib, bassinet, or pack-n-play.

Sleep-related infant deaths can happen because of accidental suffocation or strangulation from blankets wrapping around the baby's airway.

“When your baby sleeps in a safe sleep environment, it reduces the likelihood of sleep-related deaths,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County.

Over 75 infants died due to sleep-related causes in Oakland County from 2010-2017.