Rural Counties turning to tech to track COVID-19 cases

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County is now turning to technology to help track the spread of COVID-19 and this new system starts on Monday.

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 in the county will get a text with a contact-tracing survey.

This new system is trying to narrow the spread with a simple set of questions that includes probable place and time of infection.

Another recent system put into place is the restaurant mandate on Nov. 2. It requires guests to leave their contact information behind.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said it has not received any information about individuals needing to be contacted using those lists, but local health departments would be more directly involved.

If you don’t have access to a cell phone, email, or landline you can still reach out to the health department directly to help them in their contact tracing efforts.